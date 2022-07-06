One person is dead after being ejected from a car during a single-vehicle collision last week.
According to a release issued by the Willows area California Highway Patrol, a woman who has been identified only as a 40-year-old Willows resident was driving westbound on County Road 60 east of County Road P on Thursday when, for unknown reasons, she failed to negotiate a right hand curve causing her vehicle to cross over the eastbound lane of County Road 60 and enter a gravely area near the roadway.
The vehicle then overturned, according to the release, and came to rest on its left side.
The occupant of the vehicle was not wearing a seat belt, according to officials, and was ejected from the vehicle during the collision. She sustained major injuries and was transported to Enloe Hospital in Chico where she later succumbed to her injuries.
CHP officials said an investigation into this incident remains ongoing and it is unclear if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision at this time.