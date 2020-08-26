An Orland woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a single-vehicle collision on Saturday, according to a press release from the Willows California Highway Patrol.
At around 5:40 a.m., the Willows CHP was dispatched to the collision with an ambulance responding on County Road 9 west of Sixth Avenue.
Rubi Salazar, 27, was driving her Nissan west on County Road 9 west of Sixth Avenue at 55 mph.
According to the press release, for claimed and unsubstantiated reasons, Salazar allowed her Nissan to leave the north edge of County Road 9.
She made an unsafe turning movement, according to the press release, and lost control of her vehicle.
The Nissan veered back to the right and left the north road edge of County Road 9 and overturned into an irrigation ditch.
Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the collision and Salazar was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.