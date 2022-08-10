One person was injured in a single-vehicle collision on Saturday in which the driver was believed to be intoxicated.
Willows area California Highway Patrol officials reported that the department received a call of a traffic collision that occurred on State Route 45 south of County Road 64 just after 8 a.m. on Saturday morning. According to the report, the reporting party indicated that the vehicle involved was barely visible from the road at the time of the report.
According to the official report, the driver, Oscar Mancilla, 46, of San Jose, was driving northbound on State Route 45 at an unknown speed when at approximately 5:30 a.m., due to his level of intoxication, he let his vehicle travel onto the east shoulder of the roadway.
“He turned his vehicle aggressively to the left to keep his vehicle on the road,” read the report. “The vehicle traveled down the embankment and came to rest in the drainage ditch on the west side of State Route 45.”
The vehicle sustained major damages during the collision and Mancilla – who was believed to not be wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash – was unable to exit the vehicle due to his injuries, according to the report. Officials said Mancilla sustained a possible broken back and collarbone in addition to a cut to his forehead in the collision.
When CHP officers arrived on scene, Mancilla was arrested for driving under the influence and was transported by ambulance to Enloe Medical Center in Chico to be treated for his injuries.