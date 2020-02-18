Orland High School senior Hayley Sites recently signed to play softball at Simpson University with an academic scholarship.
Sites has been voted “Most Athletic” by her senior peers, and rightly so. Over the last four years, she has participated in numerous sports, including basketball, volleyball, soccer, softball and she is planning on doing pole vaulting or the 4x1 in track and field this spring.
“Teammates are automatic best friends because they are all there for the same reason you are,” Sites said on what makes participating in sports worthwhile.
When she’s not tearing it up on the field, she participates in clubs and other outdoor activities. She is heavily involved in the Orland FFA, raising a market lamb for Glenn County Fair and being vice president for the FFA chapter. She is also involved in CSF, and is a Seal Bearer.
When not at school or the fair, she loves to go horseback riding with her mom.
She said that sports bring out the competitive side in everyone and they bring out the best from her. Not only is Sites an amazing athlete, she also keeps a 3.89 GPA.
“I’ve learned how to manage my time,” Sites said. “I also know that I have to prioritize academics because that’s what’s going to take me the farthest in life.”
After graduating high school, Sites plans to enroll in Simpson University with an academic scholarship to major in biology. She has two options she’s considering after college, either enlisting in the Navy so they can pay for medical school or going straight to medical school to become a trauma doctor.
“I like the fast-paced work environment and I like being able to help people,” Sites said.
“My dad influenced my love for sports. As soon as I could walk, he taught me how to run and throw a ball around. My mom shaped me into a kind and loving person and how to be a young woman with good values,” she said on who her mentors are.
She also states both sets of grandparents have shaped her academically and athletically because they are all successful and she strives to be like them.
“I’d like to thank everyone who has helped me get this far, on and off the field,” Sites said. “I appreciate all the time and effort you all put in to help me further my education and my career.”
