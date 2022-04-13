The Slide Fire started at the Upper Lake Ranger District, approximately 2.3 miles west of Soda Creek Station and south of Elk Mountain Road, on Friday at approximately 5:30 p.m.
“Shortly after forest law enforcement identified a column of smoke, resources that were managing the Westshore prescribed burn shifted over to respond to the Slide Fire,” read a release issued by the Forest Service. “Engines from Mendocino National Forest, Lake Pillsbury, CAL FIRE Lake Napa Unit and Konocti Crew 2 helped contain the fire.”
By 10 p.m., the fire was being held at 1.5 acres and has since been fully contained.
“Crews will continue to mop up and patrol the fire this week,” read the release.
Also on April 8 around 10:50 a.m., firefighters patrolling the Westshore prescribed fire reported a tree had fallen across the containment line for the prescribed fire. Crews are continuing to patrol and mop up.
A steady, wetting rain fell early Monday morning and fire behavior is minimal at this time.
Additional updates will be provided when there are significant changes in fire activity or conditions.
According to the release, investigators said the fire was human-caused and not related to the nearby Westshore prescribed burn.