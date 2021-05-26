The Butte College Small Business Development Center will present a four-week online marketing webinar series, “Digital Bootcamp.”
According to a press release, in these live lessons, participants will learn how to build a business that focuses on providing a great customer experience, how to leverage different online platforms to get more sales and how to identify the right metrics to track for business success.
Part One will be about one’s brand and SEO; Part Two will be on organic social media marketing and search engine marketing; Part Three will be about email marketing, marketing automation and reputation management; and Part Four will be on establishing and tracking KPI.
The webinar series will take place on June 1, 8, 15 and 22 from 9-10:30 a.m.
To register, visit https://bit.ly/3vgSLHo.