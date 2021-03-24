The Butte College Small Business Development Center will host an online marketing training, “How to Grow Your Business Online and Generate Sales,” on April 6.
According to a press release, discussions during the webinar include reaching one’s target audience, getting more leads and starting to generate revenue.
Topics include online business, quick checklist to get started; how to generate online sales, including content marketing, search engine optimization, social media marketing, email marketing, affiliate marketing and paid advertising; case studies; and customer retention, tips for driving repeat sales online.
The presenter will be Shane Barker, a digital marketing consultant who specializes in e-commerce, influencer marketing, product launches, sales funnels, target traffic and website conversions to drive sales.
The webinar will take place on Tuesday, April 6, from 9-10:30 a.m.
To register for the webinar, visit https://zoom.asksbdc.com/howtogrowyourbusiness.
The webinar is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.