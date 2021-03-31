The Butte College Small Business Development Center will host a “Menu Mastery” webinar series for restaurants and food businesses.
– The first webinar in the series, “The A-Z of Menu Mastery” will take place on Wednesday, April 14, from 9:30-11 a.m.
The training will include why operation is important, including the three components of creating good menus, inventory, skill set, prep, make or buy analysis, production line, service staff and transaction time.
To register, visit https://casbdc.biz/MenuA-Z.
– “Ultimate Cash Flow Pricing Formula” will be the second webinar in the series on Wednesday, April 21, from 9:30-11 a.m.
The training will cover why menu costing is important, formula versus informal costing, manual costing and using a program, components, yield testing, prep recipes, menu item costing, food cost formula and examples of calculations.
To register, visit https://casbdc.biz/MenuProfit.
– The final training in the series will be “Menu Marketing Made Easy” on Wednesday, April 28, from 9:30-11 a.m.
The webinar will include why menu marketing is important, choosing a format, plate presentations and scripting, eye travel and product placement, what should and shouldn’t be in the menu, train and building the check using daily strategies and motivation tactics.
To register, visit https://casbdc.biz/MenuMarketing.
Trainer Tom Bruce, owner of Central Coast Food and Beverage, is a business owner who has served in the hospitality industry for more than 35 years in various capacities including restaurant consultant, mentor and food service advisor.
The program is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.