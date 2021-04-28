The Butte College Small Business Development Center will present a four-part webinar series, “Move Your Business and Service Businesses Online.”
“In this webinar, we will discuss everything you need to know to: reach your target audience, get more leads, and start generating revenue,” it was stated in a press release.
–Part one of the series will include topics such as how to understand the state of one’s offline business, how to audit the business, stages of online lifecycle, the initial steps to creating an e-commerce store, steps of designing the stores, essential pages to create, content to add to the pages, specialized approaches for service and product-based stores, and how to list products.
–Part two will include topics like how to define one’s audience persona, how to build an online audience, how to conduct competitor analysis, what online marketing is, industry-specific online marketing channels, how to leverage online marketing to promote one’s store, and pro tips and examples.
–Part three’s topics will include methods to build a brand online, analyzing website’s conversion rate, how to conduct A/B testing, optimizing conversion rates, myths of online marketing, and pro tips and examples.
– Part four will include topics such as understanding Google analysis and Google search console, how to calculate ROI for one’s business, strategies and tools to stay ahead of competitors, common mistakes of online marketing and how to avoid them, the future of online marketing, and pro tips and examples.
The webinar series will take place May 4, 11, 18 and 25 from 9-10 a.m.
To register, visit zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_h50wGjEfSHy0vtpCLPQFzQ.