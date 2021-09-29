The Department of Water Resources announced last week that a second and third round of funding totaling $28 million will be distributed to 15 communities, including Glenn and Lake counties, as part of its Small Community Drought Relief program.
“As drought conditions continue, it’s clear that our smaller communities do not have the same resources as their urban counterparts to address the impacts of drought,” said DWR Director Karla Nemeth. “The department is working diligently to evaluate applications and provide support to the communities that need it most.”
According to a release issued by DWR, the Small Community Drought Relief program is designed to provide technical and financial assistance to small communities impacted by the current drought.
After a first round of projects totaling $25 million was awarded last month, DWR continues to work with the State Water Resource Control Board to identify projects for funding. This time around, 15 projects have been selected to receive part of the allotted $28 million in funding including the city of Orland and Glenn County, according to the release. Eleven of the projects chosen have also been identified as disadvantaged communities.
“One hundred private domestic wells have been reported as dry or at risk in and around the City of Orland, with more being identified weekly,” read the release. “Since many residents lack financial resources to repair their wells, construct new wells, or connect to the city system, the State will provide $7,735,000 to construct a new municipal well and expand the water distribution system to provide connections to rural residents.”
The awards will also establish county-wide hauled and bottle water programs in Glenn and Mendocino counties to provide immediate potable water supply to residents who have run out of water due to drought, according to the release.
The Konocti County Water District in Lake County will receive $657,173 in funding as well for emergency repairs and to install an emergency intertie since the drought has caused the water supply source to drop below the current intake system.
“As the drought continues to gain momentum, and we prepare for another potentially dry winter, coordination between agencies and the funding to support community response will be critical,” said Joaquin Esquivel, Chair of the State Water Resources Control Board. “The State Water Board and DWR will continue to actively engage local managers throughout the state to ensure they are aware of and accessing the support needed to manage through this difficult drought.”
Other projects to receive funding include Madera Ranchos - Maintenance District 10A, the city of Ukiah, the city of Orange Cove, the Kashaya Utility District and the Rolling Hills Mutual Water Company.
In addition to the Small Community Drought Relief Program, DWR expects to launch the Urban and Multibenefit Drought Relief Grant Program this fall, which will include an additional $200 million in grant funding for urban water suppliers and multi-benefit drought relief projects to address hardships caused by drought, according to the release.
For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/2hte37ba.