Over the past two seasons, the Hamilton boys soccer team has seen its run in the NSCIF Division III playoffs come to an end at the hands of the Williams Yellowjackets and unfortunately this year was no exception as despite playing well, the No. 5 Braves suffered another heartbreaking 1-0 loss to the No. 4 ‘Jackets.
The Braves had chances throughout the match at McCarl Field in Williams, catching the Yellowjacket keeper out of position, but were still unable to put the ball in the back of the net.
While the season has come to an end for the Braves (10-9-3), there is much to look forward to as they lose just four seniors while potentially returning 13, including one of the Northern Section’s most exciting players in junior Ruben Beltran.
Beltran was the section leader in points with 92 and assists with 18 and was second in goals scored tallying 37 for a 2.3 per game average this year.