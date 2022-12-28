The Glenn County Resource Conservation District has teamed up with the Chico State Center for Regenerative Agriculture, California Olive Ranch, the California Department of Food and Agriculture and Lockwood Seen and Grain to host a soil health and crop cover workshop for local growers and partners.
The workshop will take place rain or shine at KK&R Farms on Jan. 5 from 9:30-11 a.m. and breakfast will be provided.
Topics to be discussed during the workshop include deep rooted cover crops and how they improve water infiltration, on-site Slake Testing to determine soil structure, how on-farm water infiltration testing works, the best practices and timing of winter cover crop seeding as well as a review of the preliminary data from a three-year cover crop data collection study.
“The discussion will also include funding opportunities available to growers through CDFA’s Healthy Soils Program as well as other grower opportunities to address the changing climate,” said officials.
Space is limited and reservations are required to attend the workshop.
For more information or to register, call 530-934-4601 extension 5, email kellie@glenncountyrcd.org or visit https://tinyurl.com/ycyaft7e.