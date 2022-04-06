The Glenn County Resource Conservation District (RCD) will host a soil health workshop at California Olive Ranch, KK&R Orchards in Artois next week.
The workshop will include a discussion on cover cropping in orchards, according to a release issued by RCD.
“In previous workshops attendees learned about all steps to planting a cover crop – choosing beneficial species, keys to calibration, seeding and more,” read the release. “This workshop will look at cover crop termination and its benefits to soil health as well as a bonus talk.”
The workshop will also highlight updates from Chico State’s Center for Regenerative Agriculture and Resilient Systems (CRARS) preliminary soil and water monitoring data, as well as opportunities for farmers to obtain free technical assistance to apply for future grant funding opportunities through California Department of Food and Agriculture’s Healthy Soils Program.
CRARS will conduct a water infiltration and rain simulator demonstration and Dr. Amanda Hodson, soil ecologist and nematologist at U.C. Davis, will do a short presentation on improving beneficial soil biology through management practices utilizing raw olive pomace, compost, and compost tea.
“She will bring her microscope with nematode samples for attendees to look at,” read the release. “Attendees will be able to look at and feel the samples of pomace.”
Two trials will be conducted, including a pomace for weed suppression and researching the benefits of utilizing compost and aerated compost tea.
“This project is supported by the California Climate Investments program, a statewide initiative that puts billions of cap-and-trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment – particularly in disadvantaged communities,” according to the release.
The workshop will be held on Tuesday, April 12, from 9:30-11 a.m. California Olive Ranch, KK&R Orchards is located at 5945 County Rd. 35, Artois.
Space is limited, so those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by Thursday. To reserve a spot at the workshop, call Kellie Wilson-Burt, program specialist for RCD, at 530-934-4601 extension 3176 or email kellie@glenncountyrcd.org.
For more information about RCD and its projects, call 530-934-4601 extension 5 or visit www.glenncountyrcd.org.