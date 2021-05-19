The Glenn County Resource Conservation District is hosting a soil health workshop next week to discuss the benefits of cover crops, management challenges during a drought and explore the concept of carbon farming.
According to a press release, the workshop will have two stops to look at different options for cover crop management – people will be able to see the implementation of cover cropping in an olive and walnut orchard.
The first stop of the day will be at California Olive Ranch’s orchard west of Artois to look at a Health Soils Demonstration Project funded through the California Department of Food and Agriculture’s Healthy Soil Program, according to the press release. Multi-species cover crops were planted in half of the orchard to advance the orchard’s soil health, sequester carbon into the soil and analyze the improvements. Chico State’s Center for Regenerative Agriculture and Resilient Systems will analyze the soil health improvements over three years of cover cropping.
The second stop will be at Leonard Loewen’s walnut orchard in Glenn. The group will look at options for cover cropping systems and explore several opportunities to capture more carbon on farms and ranches. The significance of carbon to soil health will also be discussed. Loewen has been managing the orchard to improve soil health for years and is currently partnering with the Glenn County RCD on the county’s first Carbon Farm Plan, working to identify and quantify carbon beneficial practices for this walnut orchard. Patagonia funded the creation of this Carbon Farm Plan and the Carbon Cycle Institute supports the project. Some of the carbon farming practices that will be discussed include cover cropping, mulching, compost application, whole orchard recycling and nutrient management.
According to the press release, carbon farming practices are management practices which increase carbon sequestration and generally increase soil organic matter over time. Increasing soil organic matter improves soil water infiltration and water holding capacity thereby resilience to drought.
CDFA’s Healthy Soils Program funds the implementation of several conservation management practices that improve soil health and increase carbon sequestration. Practices include compost application, tillage reduction, cover cropping, mulching, whole orchard recycling, windbreak and hedgerow planting and more.
This project was supported by the ‘California Climate Investments’ program, a statewide initiative that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment – particularly in disadvantaged communities.
The workshop will take place on May 25 from 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Space is limited.
RSVP to Glenn County RCD by phone at 530-934-4601 ext. 5 or by email at jared@glenncountyrcd.org to reserve a spot and receive directions to the orchards.