Solo musician to perform ‘Guitar Complexities’

The Orland Art Center Gallery will host an artists’ reception on the first Friday of March to welcome award winning musician Mat Houghton for his solo “Guitar Complexities” performance.
According to a release issued by the Gallery, Mat Houghton began his musical career at the young age of ten, playing the trumpet, baritone and trombone in the school band.
“That early start led to his current proficiency in at least 10 instruments, with the guitar becoming his primary musical love,” read the release. “It also became the creative focus for his amazing talent and versatility.”
This solo performance showcases his mesmerizing “soundscapes,” punctuated, angular, intricate guitar work in a blend of various guitar genres, according to the release.
“For creative musicianship skillfully performed in our visually beautiful space, don’t miss this special event,” it was stated in the release.
The reception will be held on Friday, March 4, from 3-7 p.m. at the Orland Art Center Gallery, 732 Fourth Street, Orland.
The gallery also has the “Three Ways to See the World” exhibit, featuring artists Patricia Bambauer, Walter Beeler and Pat Everett, on display at this time. That exhibit will remain on display through March 19.
The Orland Art Center Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 1-5 p.m.
For more information, visit www.orlandartcenter.com.