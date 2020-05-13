During a special Glenn County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board supported Public Health and the Office of Emergency Services in moving forward to attest that the county is ready to move further into phase two of reopening, said deputy director of the Office of Emergency Services.
Travis said the county is following the state’s guidelines for reopening – which are currently in the early stages of phase two.
However, Travis said because Glenn County has so far experienced minimal spread of the coronavirus, they could meet certain criteria that would allow the county to move further into phase two.
She said they reviewed all of the data and were scheduled to have a conference call Monday with the California Department of Public Health to seek to move forward in the process to provide data that supports this.
Laura Medina, with Glenn County Public Health, said the county’s recovery plan was scheduled to be taken to the board of supervisors on Tuesday and then it will be turned into CDPH.
So far, some lower-risk workplaces, with adaptations, have been allowed to reopen, such as retail (with a focus on curbside pickup), manufacturing and logistics businesses.
Travis said things like elective surgeries and animal groomers are able to resume as well as limited outdoor recreation.
However, restaurants haven’t yet been approved to allow dine-in options.
She said some of the guidance for businesses that are reopening focuses mainly on ensuring frequently-touched surfaces are clean, maintaining physical distancing and limiting the number of people inside of a building.
Travis said people should continue to social distance, stay home if one is sick or is becoming sick and wash one’s hands frequently.
Those who are higher risk – such as the elderly and immunocompromised –are encouraged to stay home as much as possible.
“We understand how important the economy is in overall health and the community,” Travis said. “We are working for our residents to make sure we (reopen) safely.”