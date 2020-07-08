Last week, the California Department of Public Health notified Glenn County that some sectors must close or modify services due to increased transmission of COVID-19 in the community, according to a press release.
The closures and modifications took effect July 1 and are in effect for three weeks – or until July 22.
Businesses that must close include bars, pubs, wineries breweries and brewpubs.
Here are businesses that must modify operations:
– Restaurants: No indoor dining. Only takeout, delivery or outdoor seating.
– Family entertainment centers: Indoor operations, such as arcades, move theaters, bowling, etc. must be discontinued or closed. Outdoor activities may continue (such as miniature golf).
– Museums and zoos: Must modify to outdoor operations or close.
– Cardrooms: Must modify to outdoor operations or close.
“Glenn County was not provided advance notice from the state regarding this change in requirements and we understand the difficulty in implementing these measures on such short notice,” it was stated in the press release. “We ask for patience from our community as our businesses adapt to the rapidly changing requirements.”
The state directed Glenn County Public Health to put these measures into effect as the result of remaining on the COVID-19 monitoring list for more than three consecutive days.
Glenn County was unable to meet three of the six metrics that the state has established, including new case rate, test positivity rate and number of daily tests over the past 14-day period.
However, Glenn County has continued to meet the state metrics for low hospitalization rate of cases, available hospital surge capacity, personal protective equipment available for frontline personnel as well as there have been no deaths linked to COVID-19.
“Glenn County is collaboratively working with our partners at California Department of Public Health to monitor the situation and implement strategies to decrease the spread of disease in our community,” said Dr. Jared Garrison, Glenn County Public Health officer, said in another press release issued last week.
According to the press release, the recent cases continue to be linked to social gatherings, spread within the household and spread occurring at worksites.
According to the California Department of Public Health, actions to address concerns include working with businesses on health check screenings and NPI enforcement and monitoring; increasing case investigators and contact tracing; increase testing; and develop a process to handle incoming cases in a timely and efficient manner.
Public health has trained an additional 10 staff to assist with case contact tracing and has employed two additional nurses to assist with case investigation.
“All positive cases are isolated for the duration of their infectious period and contacted daily by a Public Health staff,” said Grinnell Norton, deputy director of Glenn County Public Health. “Additionally, all people who had sustained contact with the positive case are identified and contacted by one of our trained contact tracers. Both case and case contacts are provided education and instructions for self care and decreasing the spread of the disease through isolation, quarantine, hygiene and use of face coverings.”
The following are some things people can do to slow the spread of COVID-19:
–Don’t take part in social gatherings where close, sustained contact with family members and friends from other households would occur.
–Practice physical distancing (keep six feet apart).
–Wash hands and disinfect surfaces.
–Wear a mask when in public and when unable to physically distance from others.
–Stay home if feeling ill.
–Be aware and monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested if symptomatic.
“Transmission of COVID-19 is occurring in our community,” Garrison said. “It is important that we all take measures to slow the spread of the disease.”
Glenn County reported 143 total confirmed COVID-19 cases, as of Sunday, according to Glenn County Public Health. Forty-eight of these cases are currently active.
Laura Medina, of Glenn County Public Health, said six of the active cases are hospitalized and 42 are in self-isolation.
Ninety-five of the total cases have recovered.
For more information, contact Glenn County Public Health at 934-6588, visit www.countyofglenn.net/COVID19 or visit the Glenn County Health and Human Services Agency – HHSA Facebook page.