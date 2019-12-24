Several Glenn County offices will be closed or have adjusted hours for the holiday season.

The following departments and divisions will be closed from Dec. 24 through Jan. 2:

  • Assessor and elections. 
  • Board of Supervisors. 
  • Child Support Services.
  • County Administrative Office.
  • County Counsel. 
  • Community Action. 
  • Cooperative Extension Service. 
  • Department of Finance.
  • General Services, Facility Services and Fleet. 
  • Personnel.
  • Planning and Community Development – all divisions. 
  • Probation and Veteran Services.
  • Public Works and Airports. 

 

The following departments and divisions will be open as follows during the holiday closure:

  • Ag and Air Pollution Control District and CUPA – ag burn program will be in operation over the closure, call the burn line at 800-446-2876. 
  • Ag and Sealer of Weights and Measures and Water – staff will be available as needed. Call the office at 934-6501 for assistance. 
  • Assessor and Recorder – Dec. 30 from noon-3 p.m. by appointment with title companies for recordings if necessary.
  • District Attorney – court duties when the court is open. 
  • Health and Human Services Agency – Dec. 27-Dec. 30 by appointment or immediate needs only. Call 934-1406. All days, emergency hotlines and criss workers will be available. Twenty-four-hour Behavioral Health Hotline is 800-507-3530. Report child and elder abuse by calling 934-1429 after hours and weekends 934-6520. 
  • Probation – 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. for drug testing on Dec. 26, Dec. 27 and Dec. 30. 
  • Public Works and Roads – emergency call out services. 

 

The following departments and divisions will be open for normal operations:

  • Public Works and Solid Waste Divisions (with closure on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1). 
  • Sheriff, Animal Control, Coroner, Emergency Services and Jail – sheriff’s office nonemergency services will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. 

 

Other local, federal and state government offices may be closed as well – along with some business.

Tags

Recommended for you