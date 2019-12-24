Several Glenn County offices will be closed or have adjusted hours for the holiday season.
The following departments and divisions will be closed from Dec. 24 through Jan. 2:
- Assessor and elections.
- Board of Supervisors.
- Child Support Services.
- County Administrative Office.
- County Counsel.
- Community Action.
- Cooperative Extension Service.
- Department of Finance.
- General Services, Facility Services and Fleet.
- Personnel.
- Planning and Community Development – all divisions.
- Probation and Veteran Services.
- Public Works and Airports.
The following departments and divisions will be open as follows during the holiday closure:
- Ag and Air Pollution Control District and CUPA – ag burn program will be in operation over the closure, call the burn line at 800-446-2876.
- Ag and Sealer of Weights and Measures and Water – staff will be available as needed. Call the office at 934-6501 for assistance.
- Assessor and Recorder – Dec. 30 from noon-3 p.m. by appointment with title companies for recordings if necessary.
- District Attorney – court duties when the court is open.
- Health and Human Services Agency – Dec. 27-Dec. 30 by appointment or immediate needs only. Call 934-1406. All days, emergency hotlines and criss workers will be available. Twenty-four-hour Behavioral Health Hotline is 800-507-3530. Report child and elder abuse by calling 934-1429 after hours and weekends 934-6520.
- Probation – 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. for drug testing on Dec. 26, Dec. 27 and Dec. 30.
- Public Works and Roads – emergency call out services.
The following departments and divisions will be open for normal operations:
- Public Works and Solid Waste Divisions (with closure on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1).
- Sheriff, Animal Control, Coroner, Emergency Services and Jail – sheriff’s office nonemergency services will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Other local, federal and state government offices may be closed as well – along with some business.