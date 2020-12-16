Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, parades lit up the streets of Glenn County last weekend to spread a little holiday cheer.
“People needed something like this, to feel what it is to be in a celebratory mood,” said Noel Castrejon, one of the organizers of a light parade that took place Saturday in Orland.
Kaitlyn Flynn and Castrejon called on community members to decorate their vehicles and parade through the streets of Orland.
Flynn said they had about 21 entries who put holiday lights and other decorations on their vehicles and trailers – some also put on Santa hats.
“It was a really, really good turnout with people on the streets as well as entries,” Flynn said.
She said the Orland Police Department also helped escort the parade and the Orland Fire Department joined in as well.
“Kids always love the big sirens and lights,” Flynn said. “... I really appreciate the community coming out together. We couldn’t have done it without everybody.”
Santa Claus also made an appearance in Willows when the fire department escorted him through the streets.
“It was so amazing, I was definitely filled with the Christmas spirit,” said Lisa Diamond, of the Willows Chamber of Commerce.
The parades of fire trucks and engines took place Thursday through Sunday nights – Diamond said on Thursday and Saturday nights the parades were delayed a little bit because the fire department had to respond to calls.
But, people waited to see Santa ride through town on the firetruck.
“I think it gave everybody a semblance of everything’s normal even though nothing is normal,” Diamond said.