Due to the increasing number of California wildfires – including the August Complex fire that ripped through a portion of the county last year – the Glenn County Resource Conservation District will hold a stakeholder meeting later this month to gather community feedback regarding the Glenn County Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP).
“From 2009 through 2011, the CWPP was developed as a means of describing current fire related conditions within Glenn County, identifying public and private assets at risk from wildfire, and assessing currently in-place infrastructure developed in order to protect those assets,” read a release issued by the Glenn County Resource Conservation District. “The Glenn County CWPP also creates a plan of priorities for project implementation.”
The meeting will be held Sept. 23 at the Elk Creek Volunteer Fire Department, County Road 306, Elk Creek, from 6-8 p.m. Heavy appetizers will be served.
According to the release, the meeting will begin with background information and an overview of the CWPP, followed by project updates and a roundtable discussion.
“The original development of the Glenn County CWPP relied on vast information, talents and knowledge provided by landowners, land managers, city representatives and multiple local agencies,” it was stated in the release. “We need your stakeholder input again to ensure a successful update in light of the Post Fire Recovery & Planning efforts since the fire last year.
To access a copy of the original Glenn County CWPP, visit www.glenncountyrcd.org and click on “Projects,” “Fuels Reduction & Fire Prevention” and then “Community Wildfire Protection Plan.”
Community input will be gathered at the stakeholder meeting in addition to feedback from an online survey.
The survey can be accessed at www.glenncountyrcd.org. Hard copies can also be obtained by calling the Glenn County Resource Conservation District or visiting the office located at 132 N Enright Avenue, Suite C, Willows, in person.
Glenn County RCD officials note that all previously submitted survey responses are still on record.
“You do not need to re-submit those survey responses,” according to RCD officials. “New comments are welcomed!”
For more information, call Martin Spannaus, RCD Fuels Reduction and Fire Prevention Program Coordinator, at 934-4601 ext. 5 or email martin@glenncountyrcd.org.