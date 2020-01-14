The California State Fair announced the sixth California Commercial Extra Virgin Olive Oil Competition, according to a press release.
Judging will take place at the Cal Expo Fairgrounds on March 4. A team of 15 certified sensory experts, led by head judge Sue Langstaff, will gather in the state’s capitol city to determine the best extra virgin and flavored olive oils produced in the state.
Each year, more than 700 new shining bottles of extra virgin and flavored olive oils line the cellar shelves of the Cal Expo, each arriving with the hope of each producer that their care, expertise and hard work will result in a coveted Best of Show Golden Bear trophy.
After five years of successful olive oil competitions, State Fair ribbons now grace the myriad of new olive oil tasting rooms of California.
The two 2020 Best of Show winners, one of extra virgin and one for flavored olive oil, will be honored at a Capitol Steps press release on June 25.
Award-winning producers will receive an exclusive opportunity to sample and sell their oils to the fair’s 650,000 annual guests as featured producers in the California’s Kitchen exhibit at the California State Fair.
Fair guests will have the opportunity to expand their own appreciation for high-quality oils in tasting classes taught by industry professionals at the adjacent Taste of California Education Center.
Langstaff is the principal of Applied Sensory, LLC, a consulting company specializing in providing independent sensory evaluation services to the wine, beer and olive oil industries.
Langstaff leads a commercial olive oil taste panel which is recognized by the American Oil Chemists’ Society and is an instructor for the Sensory Evaluation of Olive Oil Certificate Course conducted through the U.C. Davis Olive Center.
For more information and to enter online, visit www.CAStateFair.org. The deadline for online entry is Feb. 14. Chemical lab analysis results and oil samples are due at Cal Expo offices on Feb. 21.