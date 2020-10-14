The California Department of Public Health recently released guidance for “safer Halloween and Dia de los Muertos celebrations during COVID-19.”
The guidance strongly discourages traditional trick or treating and encourages families to plan alternatives – suggestions include a candy scavenger hunt at home, scheduling online activities like pumpkin carving and costume contests, and car-based tours of Halloween displays.
For Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, families are encouraged to place traditional indoor alters outside so others can view them from a safe distance, create virtual alters online and keep cemetery visits short in duration and limited to people within the same household.
As of Tuesday, there were 17 active cases in Glenn County – two of which are hospitalized and 15 self-isolating.
Since March, there have been a total of 635 positive cases reported in Glenn County, 615 recoveries and three deaths.
People can continue to be tested for COVID-19 at the OptumServe site at Orland Memorial Hall, 320 Third St., Orland.
The site is open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Testing is available for anyone who would like to be tested for COVID-19, whether they’re symptomatic or asymptomatic.
The test that’s available is a standard test that identifies if someone is currently infected with the virus – it does not identify antibodies from a previous infection.
Appointments can be made by calling 1-888-634-1123 or by visiting lhi.care/covidtesting. Walk-ins are also accepted.
For more information, contact Glenn County Public Health at 934-6588, visit www.countyofglenn.net/COVID19 or visit the Glenn County Health and Human Services Agency – HHSA Facebook page.