The California Department of Public Health released new guidance last week for sports that applies to all organized youth and adult sports – including school- and community-sponsored programs and privately-organized clubs and leagues.
According to a press release from Glenn County Public Health, under the updated guidance, outdoor high-contact sports can be played in counties in the purple or red tiers of the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy reopening framework with a COVID-19 case rate at or below 14 per 100,000 people.
Laura Medina, of Glenn County Public Health, said on Tuesday, Glenn County's case rate dropped below that requirement – 12.7 new COVID-19 cases per day per 100,000 people – so sports like football, cheerleading and baseball can start on Feb. 26.
Medina said they have to follow guidance on things such as mask wearing, testing requirements, what to do if there's a positive case, transportation considerations, limiting spectators and more. (More information on the guidance can be found at www.covid19.ca.gov.)
Glenn County Public Health is also continuing to conduct COVID-19 vaccine clinics, however, last week's vaccine allocation was affected due to winter storms impacting much of the country that resulted in delayed vaccine shipments.
According to the press release, scheduled clinics were not impacted due to mutual aid assistance from healthcare partners – such as Enloe and Ampla Health.
Medina said they received this week's vaccine shipment so they are hosting three second-dose clinics this week and will be having a first-dose clinic next week for those who are 75 and older and 65 and older with chronic health conditions.
However, she said they're hoping to start opening it up to all people 65 and older soon. She recommends that people keep an eye on the Glenn County Public Health website – www.countyofglenn.net/covid19 – and they might be releasing a survey to see how many people will be interested.
“(We're going to) try to open up a little bit more as we wrap up our current priority groups,” Medina said.
She said the county is also receiving some mutual aid from the state to help with the vaccine clinics.
As of Tuesday, Glenn County had 41 active cases – four of which are hospitalized and 37 are self-isolating.
To date, the county has had a total of 2,673 positive COVID-19 cases and 23 coronavirus-related deaths.
To view Glenn County’s COVID-19 dashboard, visit https://bit.ly/3go8j5E.