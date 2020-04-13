Every person has a role to play in limiting the spread of COVID-19, according to the California Department of Public Health’s latest update on the statistics of the virus throughout the state.
On Sunday, the CDHP announced that there were a total of 21,794 confirmed cases and 651 deaths in California as of April 11. According to the report, there have been more than 203,400 tests conducted statewide. Of those, results for at least 13,200 tests are still pending.
“Our best community and individual defense against COVID-19 is washing our hands frequently, avoiding touching our eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, avoiding being around sick people and physical distancing, especially by staying at home,” read a release issued by the CDPH. “A strong health care delivery system and emergency response system is also an essential core defense to save lives when people do get ill.”
To help protect yourself and others from the spreading COVID-19, the Center for Disease Control recommends that people wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after being in a public place or after coughing, blowing your nose or sneezing.
“If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol,” read a statement on the CDC website. “Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.”
To help protect the spread of coronavirus to yourself or others, the CDPH also recommends to practice social distancing by minimizing social gathering and achieve space between individuals when events or activities cannot be modified, postponed or canceled.
“Achieving space between individuals of approximately six feet is advisable,” read the CDPH website.
While the latest guidance released by state health officials does not require people to wear masks, the CDPH said there are many benefits to reducing asymptomatic transmission and reinforcing physical distancing from the use of face coverings, along with the recommended hand washing procedures.