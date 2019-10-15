A high school student, Gabrielle Brock, is advancing from the local Glenn County Resource Conservation District’s to the Sacramento Valley Region of RCD’s speak-off contest, according to a press release.
The contests, as part of the 2019 California Association of Resource Conservation Districts annual Speak-Off Contest are designed to provide high school students a way to learn about natural resources, gain experience in public speaking and allow attendees to hear from local youth regarding their thoughts on conservation.
Any high school student may participate who has an interest in agriculture, resource conservation or the environment.
Brock, a Core Butte Charter School freshman, placed first at the local RCD competition so she will compete among other participating students from Tehama, Butte, Colusa, Lake, Yuba, Sutter, Yolo as well as portions of Shasta, Modoc and Plumas counties.
Her prize-winning speech on the topic “why do we need to act to save the monarch butterfly? What can RCDs do to help?” was a “powerful speech that highlighted the amazing abilities of the monarch and importance of milk weed to sustain the butterfly populations,” according to the press release.
She recommended the RCD give out milk weed seeds to participants of the annual Run Your Tail Off 5K/10K fundraiser event held each year that support its RCD Connects with Kids program.
The increase in milk weed population would promote more monarchs, according to the release.
Brock took home a cash award of $100, certificate and will participate in the regional contest in hopes to advance to the state competition in November.
Chantal Wendler, an Orland High School senior, received second for ideas of outreach and education with the master gardeners program. Wendler took home a cash award of $75 and a certificate.
Madalyn Nissen, a Willows High School junior, received third for her speech regarding monarch butterfly display at the county fair. Nissen took home an award of $50 and a certificate.
For more information on the RCD Connects with Kids Program or the Regional Contest, visit www.glenncountyrcd.org, call 934-4601 ext. 5 or email kandi@glenncountyrcd.org.