More than 50 Glenn County students joined together and engaged in a “Scholar Exchange” to discuss the intricacies of the Electoral College.
Classes from Hamilton, Willows and Orland high schools joined the Zoom exchange hosted by the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, according to a press release.
Students were provided with a briefing document where they looked at how the Electoral College works, how it has functioned over time, along with the modern debate around the Electoral College and hypothetical questions around our current presidential election and electors.
According to the press release, students were able to hear from a National Constitution Scholar Therese Obringer, who lives in Philadelphia, and ask her questions on the Electoral College's history as well as engaging in discourse around what is currently happening with the Electoral College in certain states.
While Hamilton, Willows and Orland are currently in a distance learning model, this opportunity using Zoom allowed students to connect with one another and bring an expert into their “classroom” to use technology as an opportunity to break down the barriers of distance.