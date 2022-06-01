For the June installment of its “First Friday of the month” event, the Orland Art Gallery will present “Sunlight and Shadows,” featuring artists Beverly Wilson and Carl Ciliax.
“Beverly Wilson and Carl Ciliax grace our gallery again, providing ample proof of their ability to create stunning art. Beverly’s glowing oil paintings brim with rich color that touches every person and place in each painting,” read a release issued by the gallery. “Images of harvest workers and vineyard-covered rolling hills, or rows of crops that cover California valleys, and buildings old and new, all seem to be lit from within.”
According to the release, Wilson turns to pastels for her western scenes, deftly done on textured canvas to convey the strength and poetic beauty in the cowboy way of life.
“Ciliax has lived that life and knows it well,” read the release. “His beautifully crafted bronzes bring its reality into sharp focus. Accurate in every detail, his sculptures honor those who populate the traditional west, animals and people alike.”
One of his large bronzes, “Sagebrush and Silence,” adorns the city of Orland’s historic downtown.
“With honesty and skill, Carl’s work captures the traditional western spirit and the truth in its stories,” read the release.
The reception will be held on Friday from 3-7 p.m. at the Orland Art Center Gallery, 732 Fourth St. in Orland.
The artists will be on-site during the reception and Veronica Wiedeman will also perform live on the baby grand piano.
The Orland Art Center Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 1-5 p.m.
For more information, visit www.orlandartcenter.com.