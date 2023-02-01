Supes issue proclamation to honor Trojans undefeated season

The Glenn County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a proclamation last week to recognize the 2022 Orland Trojans varsity football team on its undefeated season and earning a league championship, the State Northern Regional Championship and the State Division Championship.
“The Board of Supervisors hereby congratulate and celebrate the legendary team along with its outstanding coaches, cheer squads, band, school administrators and staff, student body, and fans. Go Trojans!,” read a release issued by the county.
According to the release, the team also received the California Interscholastic Federation Academic Award for collectively, as a team, carrying an unweighted grade point average greater than 3.0.
“The Board of Supervisors are pleased and proud to honor the students and athletes for their commitment to education and athletics and for being a fine example of American youth,” said officials.
The 2022 Orland Trojans varsity football team, lead by head coach Nick Velazquez and coaches Sean Crosswhite, Lorenzo Garth, Dave Gutierrez, Noel Castrejon and Phil Golia, included Allan Alfaro, Jaime Albarran, Alejandro Alvarez, Christoper Barrone, Khalil Coley, Alex Dominguez, Leo Dominguez-Perez, AJ Fonseca, Grant Foster, Juan Iniguez, Cliff Johnson, Victor Jacobo, Lucas Landeros, Grady Lloyd, Alex Martinez, Alexa Montes De Oca, Jordan Ordaz, Fernando Ornelas, Jordan Orozco, Isaac Orozco, Connor Ovard, Christian Padilla, Caden Pasley, Diego Rico, Jeremy Robbins, Irvine Rojo, Bruno Salinas, AJ Schykerynec, Justin Skeslien, Colby Stoltenberg, Sebastian Gonzales, Gerardo Martinez, Adam Farias, Johnny Moran-Garcia, Tucker Kampmann, Max Mendoza, Alfonso Ocampo and Thomas Schermer.