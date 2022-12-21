During its regularly scheduled meeting last week, the Glenn County Board of Supervisors adopted resolutions honoring the service of District 2 Supervisor Paul Barr and District 4 Supervisor Keith Corum, who will be retiring from office effective Jan. 2, 2023.
“On behalf of the Board of Supervisors and the citizens of Glenn County, we extend our heartfelt appreciation to Supervisor Barr and Supervisor Corum for their dedication to public service and advocating on behalf of Glenn County and wish them a wonderful retirement,” read a statement released by the board.
Barr was elected to the Glenn County Board of Supervisors to represent District 2 after the California Statewide Primary Election held on June 5, 2018.
“He represented the Board of Supervisors on numerous committees which allowed him to support and promote collaborative efforts in addressing the problems and shortfalls of a rural county,” read a release issued by the board. “Prior to serving on the Board of Supervisors, Supervisor Barr served sixteen years as Councilman for the city of Orland.”
Corum was elected to the Glenn County Board of Supervisors to represent District 4 in 2014 and was reelected in 2018.
“He represented the Board of Supervisors on numerous committees at the local and state level. He served as the liaison for the Health and Human Services Agency and the Planning and Public Works Agency from 2015 to 2019,” read the release. “He has been a strong advocate for several programs within the County.”
Monica Rossman ran unopposed for the District 2 seat during June’s primary election and will be taking over for Barr in January.
Jim Yoder beat out challenger Gary L. Hansen during the primary election in June and will take over Corum’s seat in January.