The Glenn County Board of Supervisors is seeking input from the community about how to allocate the remaining Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
According to county officials, the funds from ARPA delivered $350 billion for state, local, territorial and tribal governments to respond to the COVID-19 emergency and lead a strong, resilient, and equitable recovery.
These funds were distributed to help communities fight the pandemic and support families and businesses struggling with its public health and economic impacts, maintain vital public services, even amid declines in revenue resulting from the crisis and build a strong, resilient, and equitable recovery by making investments that support long-term growth and opportunity.
Glenn County received $5,515,007 in ARPA funding and the board of supervisors has already allocated $3,041,611.
To gather input, county officials have created an online survey that will be open through 5 p.m. on Nov. 30.
To take the survey, visit https://tinyurl.com/58jtupar.