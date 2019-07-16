A man was arrested after allegedly attempting to kidnap two teenage girls in Willows on July 6.
According to a press release from the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the intersection of North Tehama and West Wood streets at around 8 p.m. for a report of a man driving a red car who tried to abduct two girls.
A deputy contacted the two girls, ages 14 and 15, in the area.
The girls reported that a man driving a red car, who was approximately 40 years old, pulled up next to them, began speaking in a foreign language and tried to get them to get in his vehicle, according to the press release. The girls refused to do so and told the man to leave.
The man reportedly unbuckled his seatbelt and started to get out of his car but sped off when he saw one of the girls calling someone on her cell phone.
One of the juveniles used a cell phone to photograph the car as it was driving away and began to make a scene by throwing her hands in the air to attract the attention of passersby, according to the press release.
The girls were able to provide the photograph of the vehicle and its license plate to the Glenn County sheriff’s deputy.
According to the press release, deputies were able to locate the vehicle from the photograph parked behind St. Monica’s Church in Willows at around 9 p.m.
The deputies contacted a man matching the description of the suspect at a residence near the church. When deputies attempted to speak with the man regarding the incident, he allegedly provided a false name.
Deputies were able to determine the man’s true identity as Miguel Martinez Hernandez, 42, of Orland.
Hernandez was also found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Colusa County for allegedly “annoying or molesting a child.”
Glenn County sheriff’s deputies arrested Hernandez on suspicion of providing false identification to a peace officer and pursuant to the outstanding arrest warrant out of Colusa County.
The case was referred to the Glenn County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
“The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office attributes the successful apprehension of the suspect and safety of the public to the quick thinking of the juveniles who used their cell phones to both deter the suspect from any further action and to identify the vehicle,” it was stated in the press release.