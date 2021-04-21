Glenn County investigators served a search warrant at a local residence that was allegedly involved in interstate drug trafficking.
On April 15, members of the Glenn Investigations and Narcotics Task Force, with the assistance of several outside agencies, executed a narcotics-related search warrant at a residence on County Road 24 in the rural Orland area, according to a press release.
Investigators received information from the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations indicating a residence in Glenn County was allegedly involved in interstate drug trafficking. During the operation, investigators located and seized close to one pound of methamphetamine, 11 illegally possessed firearms and ammunition and $7,867 in cash.
According to the press release, investigators arrested Jonathan Krantz, 50, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and being a prohibited person in possession of firearms and ammunition.