The Orland High swim team has had a fantastic season so far.
The swim team has been to five in-season meets.
Their rankings are as follows: Orland Meet (third), Orland Meet (first), Durham Meet (furth), Winters Meet (fourth), Durham Meet (third).
At the Butte View League Tournament, the team placed fourth out of nine teams.
At Division II Championships, the team placed fourth out of 16 teams.
Then, at the NSCIF Championships, Ethan Vlach placed third in the 100-yard butterfly and fifth in the 200-yard.
Hailey Kagle placed 14th in the 100-yard breaststroke. Evven Orozco placed 11th in the 50-yard freestyle.
Ruby Testerman placed second in the 200-yard freestyle and second in the 100-yard freestyle.
Senior Ruby Testerman said, “This season has been super fun and successful, it feels good to go out with a bang.”
