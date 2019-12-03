The Willows Chamber of Commerce is hosting the third annual Residential and Business Holiday Lighting Contest Bus Ride next weekend.
People can enjoy family time on the Glenn Ride bus and at the end, vote for the best lighting and decorations in town.
Reservations are required as seat is limited.
The bus will leave from Eskaton Manor, 714 N Humboldt Ave., Willows, at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.
Donations of canned food for the local food bank are also welcome.
To reserve a seat, call the Willows Chamber of Commerce at 934-8150 – the office is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.