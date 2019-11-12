The Orland High girls’ tennis team has had yet another amazing season.
They went undefeated for all their regular in-season games, 16-0.
At the Butte View League Tournament, seniors Jugdeep Thiara and Lauren Barley won first place in doubles and Lily Golia placed second for singles.
At the Sections Tournament, Thiara and Barley placed third for doubles.
They hit a record with the most girls to get all-league titles and go to sections.
Play-offs started off good with a win against West Valley (5-1), but the OHS girls’ tennis team came to a bittersweet end with a close loss of 4-5 against U-Prep.
Junior Rosie Manner said, “even though we didn’t make it to state like we did last year, it was still an amazing season and I had a lot of fun.”
