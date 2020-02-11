The Capay Volunteer Fire Department is hosting their 55th annual Buffet Dinner fundraiser in March.
This year, benefit proceeds will help to fund improved rescue and medical equipment as well as medical training and medical certification.
“Your donations have played an important part in replacing outdated equipment and maintaining high-quality fire protection, rescue and medical services in our area,” it was stated in a press release.
The dinner will be on Sunday, March 1, from 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at Capay Elementary School, located at Fourth and Cutting avenues.
Tickets cost $10 for adults, $5 for children through the age of 12 and free for preschoolers.
“Please plan to attend this important event and enjoy some of the excellent food that will be served,” it was stated in the press release. “Your support is appreciated.”
Donations can be made to the Capay Volunteer Fire Department, 50 Fourth Ave., Orland.