With a variety of sweet treats, clothing, jewelry and holiday-themed crafts, the 44th annual Orland Craft Fair had something for everyone.
People of all ages browsed through three buildings filled with handmade items from a variety of vendors on Saturday and Sunday at the Glenn County Fairgrounds – the event is sponsored by the Orland Historical and Cultural Society.
Danielle Deniz was running the Wildflower Cottage Boutique booth and was accompanied by her 10-and-a-half-month-old son, Monte. Her friend, Jamie Lynn along with her 7-week-old son, Sean, were also there to support Deniz.
“It’s his first big outing,” Lynn said.
Deniz said she enjoys that the event draws a lot of local people and offers an opportunity to catch up with everyone.
“It draws a good crowd,” Deniz said.
Olga Peterson, an organizer for the Orland Craft Fair, said during the first part of the day on Saturday, they counted approximately 1,800 people entering the fair and the crowd stayed strong through around 3 p.m. that afternoon.
“Vendors are thrilled and customers are happy with the treasures they found,” Peterson said.
The event originally began with 12 tables in a parish hall when a preschool owned it, Peterson said. But, they ended up wanting to give it up so she took it over.
This year, there were more than 200 vendors in three buildings at the fairgrounds – where the craft fair eventually moved to because it outgrew its original location.
Fifteen nonprofits participated in helping with the craft fair this year, and they are also able to earn money through the event for their organizations.
Peterson said the Orland Historical and Cultural Society pays some groups to perform tasks – such as Rotary which handled the parking lot.
Capay Elementary School also participated by selling loaded baked potatoes to raise money for enriching experiences and trips at the school.
Several participating groups raise money for scholarship funds, she said.
The craft fair is also the largest fundraiser each year for the Orland Historical and Cultural Society.
Peterson said they want to use some of the money raised this year to fix some things on Heritage Trail.
She said individual vendors also enjoy the event because it’s all handmade items and attendees get to see a variety of items.
“(Attendees) get to see unique, quality treasures at affordable prices,” Peterson said. “Each vendor and artist has their own style and offering.”
Peterson said she organized the craft fair with the help of her son, Brian “Butch” Peterson, and Chris Stifter.
“It’s such a community-centered event,” Brian Peterson said.
He said many people reconnect at the fair and many of those who no longer live in the area come back to town for Thanksgiving and attend the craft fair as part of their traditions.
“It really has retained that small-town (feel),” Brian Peterson said. “It’s great merchandise.”