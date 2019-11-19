The Orland Historical and Cultural Society is hosting the 44th annual Orland Craft Fair.
According to a press release, the event is the largest fundraiser for the society each year and offers a fun, holiday shopping experience.
There will be more than 200 vendors in three buildings at the Glenn County Fairgrounds with unique handmade items for sale – such as crafts, treats, fashion creations, outdoor yard art, wood craft, fabric purses, scarves, knitted hats and more.
“To put on an event of this size takes the help of 15 nonprofit groups with each working together as a cohesive team,” said Olga Peterson, event coordinator.
The society pays some groups to perform tasks – such as Rotary, which manages the parking lot.
Food is also provided by a number of individuals, such as Capay Elementary School parents for the baked potato booth and Lake Elementary School with pulled pork sandwiches. The Orland Moose Lodge offers hot dogs, chili and baked goods and Orland High School Future Farmers of America will be selling mandarins (10-pound bag for $10).
Other groups will help with flyers, posters, floor plans, signage, security patrol, set up, cleanup, publicity, paperwork and more.
Event proceeds benefit, in part, the society and its many community projects. Local groups work to enhance respective treasuries for the coming year.
The Orland Craft Fair will be on Saturday, Nov. 30, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 1, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Glenn County Fairgrounds, 221 E Yolo St., Orland, and will take place rain or shine. Admission is free.