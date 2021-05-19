The Glenn County Fair is almost here and will celebrate its return with the theme “Sweet Delights and Carnival Lights.”
The fair will run Thursday, May 20, through Sunday, May 23, with fair food vendors such as Milo’s Corn Dogs & Pizza, Funnel Cake Express, Sharky’s, One Stop Ice Cream and more.
Carnival company Butler Amusements will be onsite to offer thrills for fair goers as well.
Daily entertainment will also include All-Alaskan Pig Races, Matt Henry’s juggling and Big Bubble shows along with strolling entertainers throughout the day.
Thursday is opening day and $1 admission will be available with the gates opening at 2 p.m.
Friday will be Kids’ Day – admission for children 12 and under will be free – and gates open at 2 p.m.
At 4:30 p.m., the Orland High School band will be performing on the Bandshell Stage, the country rock band Huckleberry Road will perform on the stage at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
In the grandstands at 7 p.m., Orland Raceway will be hosting Pure Stock, Wingless Sprints, Mini Truck and Mini Stock Auto Races.
Saturday is Military and First Responder Appreciation Day – personnel with their ID will be admitted free. The Junior Livestock Auction will begin at 10 a.m. with the sale of champions at 2 p.m. The Future Farmers of America Vocational Education Project’s silent auction will begin at 10 a.m. and close at 3 p.m. Huckleberry Road will perform at 6 and 8 p.m. on the Bandshell Stage.
In the grandstands beginning at 7 p.m. will be the Enduro Race and the Destruction Derby featuring the Mam’s in Mini Vans and Stock Derby Car classes.
Sunday will be the final day of the fair. La Familia Día will begin at 6:00PM at the Bandshell Stage with performances by Los Grandes de Tijuana and Grupo Los Negociantes.
Pre-sale carnival wristbands and discounted pre-sale admission are on sale at www.glenncountyfair.org.
Tickets for auto racing and the destruction derby can be purchased at Napa in Orland and Willows – these tickets are sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.
For a full daily schedule and event details, visit www.glenncountyfair.org.