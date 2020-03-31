The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed are marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing rlarson@appealdemocrat.com.
Emergency Food Distribution
Friday
There will be emergency food distribution by the Community Action Agency North State Food Bank from 9 a.m.-noon in the Grocery Outlet parking lot, 1026 South St., Orland. It’s asked that people remain in their vehicles during the drive-through event. For more information, visit the Community Action Agency of Butte County Facebook page.
Capay’s Harvest Drive-In Car Show
Saturday
Capay’s Harvest is planning to host Capay’s Harvest Drive-In Car Show from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. at 7544 Cutting Ave., Orland. Typically, Capay’s Harvest hosts the Car Show & Breakfast Buffet but in an effort to keep people safe, they are planning to host a drive-in car show where people can drive through with their classic cars for the breakfast deal – workers will bring orders to patrons’ cars.
Waste Tire Amnesty Days
Saturday
CANCELED: Waste Tire Amnesty Day at the Glenn County Transfer Station has been canceled. The next one is scheduled for May 2.
Hobby Day and Honeybee Festival
Saturday
CANCELED: Olivarez Honey Bees’ annual Hobby Day and Honeybee Festival has been canceled. For more information, visit www.ohbees.com/hobby-day-2020.
Glenn Codora Fire Department Fundraiser
Saturday
CANCELED: The Glenn Codora Fire Department fundraiser has been canceled until further notice. For more information, call Matt Lima at 330-6176, Steve Giesbrecht at 330-9043, Sid Loewen at 330-6126 or Travis Amoth at 330-6148.
Honker Band Spring Concert
Tuesday, April 7
POSTPONED: The Willows High School Honker Band Spring Concert has been postponed.
Library programs
SUSPENDED: The Willows Public Library and Orland Free Library programs have been suspended until further notice. For more information, visit the Willows Public Library or Orland Free Library Facebook pages.
Honeybee Discovery Center
CLOSED: The Honeybee Discovery Center announced that it will be closed until further notice. For more information, visit the Honeybee Discovery Center Facebook page.
Orland Art Center Gallery
CLOSED: The Orland Art Center Gallery will be closed until June 5 when a gala artists’ reception for the exhibit “Valley of Abundance” will take place. For more information, call gallery director Rae Turnbull at 988-5758.
Alta Schmidt House Museum
CLOSED: The Alta Schmidt House Museum will be closed until further notice.
Free meals for children
Local school districts will be offering free meals during the closures due to COVID-19.
– Willows Unified School District: Grab-and-go lunch and breakfast are available throughout the school closure (excluding spring break week from April 13-17) at Willows High School from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Meals are available for children 18 years old and younger – children must be present to pick up food. There are also a number of pick up locations around the area. For more information and a full list of locations, visit www.willowsunified.org.
– Orland Unified School District: Free breakfast and lunch are available in a to-go style package for children in the community 18 years old or younger at C.K. Price Intermediate School from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Children must be present to pick up food. For more information, visit www.orlandusd.net.
– Hamilton Unified School District: Nutritional services are available for students under the age of 18. Pick-up and drive-through breakfast and lunch will be available at Hamilton Elementary School from 8-10 a.m. Children must be present to receive meals. For more information, visit www.husdschools.org.
– Stony Creek Joint Unified School District: Combination sack breakfast and lunch meals are available for students. For more information about meal orders, call 968-5288 or visit www.scjusd.org.
– Princeton Joint Unified School District: Meal service is available for anyone 18 years and younger. Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch will be available Monday through Friday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Princeton Junior and Senior High School, 473 State St., Princeton. Children must be present to receive meals and they must be consumed off site. For more information, visit www.pjusd.org.