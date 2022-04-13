We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
ServSafe Food Safety Training and Certification workshop
Today
Butte College Small Business Development Center will host a “ServSafe Food Safety Training and Certification” workshop at the Butte College Small Business Development Center, 22480 Notre Dame Boulevard, Chico, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Registration costs $120 per person with the ServSafe textbook or $80 without a book. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/c2dd4fkh. For more information, call 895-9017 or email konuwaso@butte.edu.
Easter egg hunt
Saturday
The Downtown Orland Merchants will host an Easter egg hunt at Library Park, 920 Fourth Street, Orland, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. The event will also include games, prizes, treats and crafts.
Sheriff’s K-9 Association Benefit Dinner
Saturday
The Willows Elks Lodge #1786 will host a benefit dinner for the Glenn County Sheriff’s K-9 Association at the Willows Elk Lodge, 150 S. Shasta Street, Willows. A social hour will start at 5 p.m. and a tri-tip dinner will be served at 6 p.m. There will also be a 50/50 card cut raffle. Tickets cost $20. For more information or to purchase tickets, call event chairpersons Randy Ladd at 530-310-0078 or Nate Long at 530-685-8416.