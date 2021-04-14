We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
‘Menu Mastery’ webinar series for food business
Today
The first in a series of “Menu Mastery” webinars for food businesses will take place from 9:30-11 a.m. The training, “The A-Z of Menu Mastery”, will include why operation is important, including the three components of creating good menus, inventory, skill set, prep, make or buy analysis, production line, service staff and transaction time. To register, visit https://casbdc.biz/MenuA-Z.
Child Safety Seat Check-Up event
Friday
The Willows-area California Highway Patrol will host a Child Safety Seat Check-Up event from 9 a.m.-noon at 464 N Humboldt Ave., Willows. Child safety seat technicians will check people’s child seats for proper installation, factory recalls, defects and proper seat for the child’s age, weight and height. For more information, call CHP Officer Tracy Hoover at 934-5424.
Wednesday, April 21
The second in a series of “Menu Mastery” webinars for food businesses will take place from 9:30-11 a.m. The training, “Ultimate Cash Flow Pricing Formula,” will cover why menu costing is important, formula versus informal costing, manual costing and using a program, components, yield testing, prep recipes, menu item costing, food cost formula and examples of calculations. To register, visit https://casbdc.biz/MenuProfit.