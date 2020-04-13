The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed are marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing rlarson@appealdemocrat.com.
Bobby Lee
Friday
POSTPONED: The performance of comedian Bobby at Colusa Casino Resort has been postponed. A new date has not been set at this time.
Orland Community Blood Drive
Thursday, April 23
There will be an Orland Community Blood Drive from 2-6 p.m. at the Federated Church of Orland in the social hall, 709 First St., Orland. For an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org and enter blood drive code SMFM044 or call Vitalant at 893-5433. Appointments are strongly encouraged for social distancing purposes. It’s asked that people bring their photo ID and eat well and drink plenty of water prior to donating.
Library programs
SUSPENDED: The Willows Public Library and Orland Free Library programs have been suspended until further notice. For more information, visit the Willows Public Library or Orland Free Library Facebook pages.
Orland Art Center Gallery
CLOSED: The Orland Art Center Gallery will be closed until June 5 when a gala artists’ reception for the exhibit “Valley of Abundance” will take place. For more information, call gallery director Rae Turnbull at 988-5758.
Free meals for children
Local school districts will be offering free meals during the closures due to COVID-19.
– Willows Unified School District: Grab-and-go lunch and breakfast are available throughout the school closure at Willows High School from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Meals are available for children 18 years old and younger – children must be present to pick up food. There are also a number of pick up locations around the area. For more information and a full list of locations, visit www.willowsunified.org.
– Orland Unified School District: Free breakfast and lunch are available in a to-go style package for children in the community 18 years old or younger at C.K. Price Intermediate School 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. On Wednesdays, to-go bags will consist of three complete breakfasts and lunches. Children must be present to pick up food. For more information, visit www.orlandusd.net.
– Hamilton Unified School District: Nutritional services are available for students under the age of 18. Pick-up and drive-through breakfast and lunch will be available at Hamilton Elementary School from 8-10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Children must be present to receive meals. For more information, visit www.husdschools.org.
– Stony Creek Joint Unified School District: Combination sack breakfast and lunch meals are available for students. For more information about meal orders, call 968-5288 or visit www.scjusd.org.
– Princeton Joint Unified School District: Meal service is available for anyone 18 years and younger. Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch will be available Monday through Friday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Princeton Junior and Senior High School, 473 State St., Princeton. Children must be present to receive meals and they must be consumed off site. For more information, visit www.pjusd.org.