Blood Drive
Thursday
The Willows VFW Auxiliary Blood Drive will take place at Veterans Memorial Hall, 525 W. Sycamore Street, Willows, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Facial coverings are required to donate if a person is not fully vaccinated and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433 or visit donor.vitalant.org.
Candidate Night
Thursday
The Willows Chamber of Commerce will host a candidate night at the Willows Elks Lodge, 150 S. Shasta Street, Willows. The event will begin with a meet and greet at 5:30 p.m. followed by a question and answer session with candidates in contested races. For more information, email thewillowschamber@gmail.com.
Crafternoon
Friday
The Willows Public Library, 201 N. Lasses Street, Willows, will host an Earth Day themed crafternoon for children ages 0-12. For more information, call the library at 530-934-5156.