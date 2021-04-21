We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks! Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
‘Menu Mastery’ webinar series for food business
Today
The second in a series of “Menu Mastery” webinars for food businesses will take place from 9:30-11 a.m. The training, “Ultimate Cash Flow Pricing Formula,” will cover why menu costing is important, formula versus informal costing, manual costing and using a program, components, yield testing, prep recipes, menu item costing, food cost formula and examples of calculations. To register, visit https://casbdc.biz/MenuProfit.
Willows VFW Auxiliary Blood Drive
Thursday
There will be a Willows Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Hall, 525 W Sycamore St., Willows. Facial coverings are required to donate. Appointments are requested to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
Orland Community Blood Drive
Thursday
There will be an Orland Community Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, from 2-6 p.m. at the Federated Church of Orland, 709 First St., Orland. Facial coverings are required to donate. Appointments are requested to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
‘Menu Mastery’ webinar series for food business
Wednesday, April 28
The final in a series of “Menu Mastery” webinars for food businesses will take place from 9:30-11 a.m. The webinar, “Menu Marketing Made Easy,” will include why menu marketing is important, choosing a format, plate presentations and scripting, eye travel and product placement, what should and shouldn’t be in the menu, training and building the check using daily strategies and motivation tactics. To register, visit https://casbdc.biz/MenuMarketing.
FireScape Mendocino Virtual Workshop
Wednesday, April 28, and Thursday, April 29
FireScape Mendocino will host a virtual workshop, “Our Future in a Fire-Adapted Landscape,” from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on April 28 and from 9 a.m.-noon on April 29 via Zoom. Participants will be guided through discussions to solicit their input pertaining to wildfires, land management and achieving fire-resilient landscapes. Different topics are planned for each day of the workshop. Topics will include post-fire observations and experiences from the Ranch and August Complex wildfires; factors influencing future forests and landscapes; and upcoming land management projects being proposed by the Mendocino National Forest in response to the August Complex. The workshop is free. To register, visit http://bit.ly/Firescape12.