‘Menu Mastery’ webinar series for food business
Today
The final in a series of “Menu Mastery” webinars for food businesses will take place from 9:30-11 a.m. The webinar will include why menu marketing is important, choosing a format, plate presentations and scripting, eye travel and product placement, what should and shouldn’t be in the menu, training and building the check using daily strategies and motivation tactics. To register, visit https://casbdc.biz/MenuMarketing.
FireScape Mendocino Virtual Workshop
Today and Thursday
FireScape Mendocino will host a virtual workshop, “Our Future in a Fire-Adapted Landscape,” from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on April 28 and from 9 a.m.-noon on April 29 via Zoom. Participants will be guided through discussions to solicit their input pertaining to wildfires, land management and achieving fire-resilient landscapes. Different topics are planned for each day of the workshop. Topics will include post-fire observations and experiences from the Ranch and August Complex wildfires; factors influencing future forests and landscapes; and upcoming land management projects being proposed by the Mendocino National Forest in response to the August Complex. The workshop is free. To register, visit http://bit.ly/Firescape12.
Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit
Tuesday, May 4, and Wednesday, May 5
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1770 Auxiliary will host a Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Willows Memorial Hall, 525 W Sycamore St., Willows. The exhibit serves as a mobile museum, educating visitors about the service of the nation’s veterans. The tours are free and open to the public with social distancing, sanitation and COVID-19 protocols in place.
‘Move Your Business and Services
Businesses Online’ webinar
Tuesday, May 4
The Butte College Small Business Development Center will host the first in a series of webinars, “Move Your Business and Service Businesses Online,” from 9-10 a.m. Part one of the series will include topics such as how to understand the state of one’s offline business, how to audit the business, stages of online lifecycle, the initial steps to creating an e-commerce store, steps of designing the stores, essential pages to create, content to add to the pages, specialized approaches for service and product-based stores, and how to list products. To register for the webinar, visit zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_h50wGjEfSHy0vtpCLPQFzQ.