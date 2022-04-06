We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Orland Library Book Sale
Thursday – Saturday
Friends of the Orland Free Library will host a sale in the community room at the library, 333 Mill Street, Orland, from 11 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday. Children and young readers books will be three for $1 and there will be a $3 Bag Sale on Saturday.
Carnegie Library plaque dedication
Saturday
The Carnegie Library plaque dedication ceremony, hosted by the by the E Clampus Vitus of Napa Chapter #1004, will be held at the old library next to the current library building, 333 Mill Street, Orland, starting at 10 a.m. This will be the first ECV plaque in Glenn County.
Willows City Council meeting
Tuesday, April 12
The Willows City Council will meet at Willows City Hall, 201 N. Lassen Street, Willows, starting at 7 p.m. For more information or to submit a public comment, contact Tara Rustenhoven at 934-7402.
Bunco Night
Tuesday, April 12
The Bayliss Library will host an evening of Bunco at the corner of Bayliss Blue Gum Road and County Road W, starting at 7 p.m. Admission costs $10. The event will include prizes and goodies to eat. All proceeds benefit the library.