Cars and Caffeine
Saturday
Carte Blanche will host its monthly Cars and Caffeine event from 7:30-11 a.m. at 201 W Sycamore St., Willows. There are no entry fees to participate. Street parking will be available and people are invited to bring their classic, race or pride and joy. For more information, visit the Cars and Caffeine Facebook event listing.
Honeybee Discovery Center reopens
Saturday
The Honeybee Discovery Center will reopen from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at 501 Walker St., Orland. The exhibition featured is “Bees are Nuts about Almond Trees.” On display are artifacts and photographs from various time periods to help illustrate the story of almond farming, harvesting and production. Admission is free.
Downtown Orland Shop Hop
Saturday
The Downtown Orland Shop Hop will take place from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Starting a Bless Your Heart Mercantile, 701 Fourth St., Orland, people can pick up a shopping passport then visit all the shops on the passport, have it stamped and then drop it in the drop box at Bless Your Heart Mercantile to be entered to win the Downtown Orland Shop Hop grand prize. For more information, visit the Bless Your Heart Mercantile Facebook page.
Glenn Codora Fire Department fundraiser
Saturday
The Glenn Codora Fire Department will host a Brazilian Dinner and Homemade Ice Cream fundraiser from 4-8 p.m. at the fire station, 1516 Highway 45. Dinner will include grilled meats, rice and beans. Meals will be served through take out and dine in and the price is by donation. All proceeds will go to the volunteer fund to help pay for needed equipment and training.
‘Menu Mastery’ webinar series for food business
Wednesday, April 14
The first in a series of “Menu Mastery” webinars for food businesses will take place from 9:30-11 a.m. The training, “The A-Z of Menu Mastery”, will include why operation is important, including the three components of creating good menus, inventory, skill set, prep, make or buy analysis, production line, service staff and transaction time. To register, visit https://casbdc.biz/MenuA-Z.