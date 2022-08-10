We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Butte College Glenn Center grand opening
Today
The Butte College Glenn Center will host a grand opening at their new facility located at 1366 Cortina Drive, Orland, from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Attendees will be able to tour the new facility, which includes state-of-the-art classrooms, computer and science labs, student success and support spaces and economic and workforce training rooms. For more information or to RSVP, call 530-895-2324.
Crafternoon
Thursday
The Willows Public Library, 201 N. Lasses Street, Willows, will host a felt hand puppet themed crafternoon for children ages 0-12. For more information, call the library at 530-934-5156.
Willows Certified Community Market
Saturday
The Willows Chamber of Commerce Certified Community Market will be from 8-11 a.m. at the Tractor Supply parking lot, 811 N Humboldt Ave., Willows. Vendors will be selling things such as fruits and vegetables, homemade breads and cookies and more. Vendor spaces cost $10 each day – farm stands, club bake sales, car washes, local fundraisers, community resource tables, etc. are welcome. For more information or to reserve a space, call the Chamber of Commerce at 530934-8150 or email thewillowschamber@gmail.com.
Cars and Caffeine
Saturday
Carte Blanche will host its monthly Cars and Caffeine event from 7:30-11 a.m. at 201 W Sycamore St., Willows. There are no entry fees to participate. Street parking will be available and people are invited to bring their classic, race or pride and joy. For more information, visit the Cars and Caffeine Facebook event listing.
Farmer’s Luncheon
Tuesday, August 16
The Jacinto Grange will host its farmer’s luncheon from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Grange, 7254 County Road 39 in Bayliss. Lunch includes a tri-tip sandwich or pulled pork sandwich. Full meal includes chips, salad, drink and dessert for $10. Sandwich for only $7. For more information, call 530-934-9317.
Willows Street Fair and Farmers Market
Tuesday, August 2
The Willows Street Fair and Farmers Market will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Butte and Sycamore streets in downtown Willows. There will be vendors, food and more. For more information, visit the Willows Street Fair Facebook page.