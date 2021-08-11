We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Willows VFW Auxiliary Blood Drive
Thursday
The Willows VFW Auxiliary Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, will be held at Veterans Memorial Hall, 525 W Sycamore St., Willows, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Masks will not be required if the donor is fully vaccinated — however, appointments are still requested to keep social distancing. Attendees are asked to bring a form of ID, and eat well and drink plenty of water prior to donating. To make an appointment, visit donors.vitalant.org and enter the Blood Drive Code SMFM960 or call Vitalant at 893-5433.
Glenn Medical Center Community Health Fair
Saturday
The Glenn Medical Center Community Health Fair will be held at 1133 W. Sycamore Street, Willows, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. For more information, call 934-1800.
Old 99 Days
Saturday – Friday August 20
The Willows Area Chamber of Commerce will kick off their inaugural “Old 99 Days” on Saturday, with a series of events. Passports for the events will be available at participating locations. Get your passport stamped at each event and turn it into the Willows area Chamber of Commerce, 118 W. Sycamore Street, Willows. Those with ten or more stamps will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win one of five prize baskets.
Poker Run
Saturday
As part of Willows’ Old 99 Days, Carte Blanche will host an inaugural poker run at 201 W. Sycamore Street, Willows, starting at 7:30 a.m. The first poker hand is $30 and subsequent hands cost $10. Each hand purchased earns an entry into the raffle. A pancake breakfast and barbecue lunch will be available for the cost of a donation. Prizes will be awarded for best poker hand. All proceeds from the event will go to the Willows Car and Bike Show Scholarship fund and the Willows area Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call 517-3688.
Celebrate Willows Airport History
Sunday
As part of Willows’ Old 99 Days, the Willows area Chamber of Commerce will host a “Celebrate Willows Airport History” event at Nancy’s Airport Cafe, 353 County Road G, Willows, starting at 10 a.m. Historical experts will speak about Lt. Floyd “Speed” Nolta and General Jimmy Doolittle and their impact on the Willows area and the airport. Reservations are encouraged and can be made to marlena@norcalshoppers.com. For more information, contact Marlena Sparkman at 616-8638.
Teen Driving Clinic
Sunday
Thunderhill Raceway will host a teen driving clinic to teach young drivers life-saving skills. The fee for the entire day is $129 per driver and car. For more information, 934-5588 x103.
Willows Museum Night
Monday, August 16
The Willows Museum, in conjunction with the Willows area Chamber of Commerce and the Old 99 Days celebration, will host an open house at the facility, located at 336 W. Walnut Street, Willows, from 5-8 p.m. Tours will be given at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and appetizers and refreshments will be served from 5-7:30 p.m. For more information, call the museum at 934-5644.
Orland City Council meeting
Monday, August 16
The Orland City Council will meet at the Carnegie Center, 912 Third Street, Orland starting at 6:00 p.m. For more information or to submit a public comment, email jwackerman@cityoforland.com.
Willows Street Fair
Tuesday, August 17
The Willows Street Fair and Farmers Market will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Butte and Sycamore streets in downtown Willows. There will be vendors, food and more. For more information, visit the Willows Street Fair Facebook page.